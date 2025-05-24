Aces hit 3 in final seconds, rally to win home opener
The Aces trailed by nine points with just over three minutes to play before pulling out a victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jewell Loyd hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left, and the Aces erased a nine-point deficit with just over three minutes to play to beat the Washington Mystics 75-72 in their home opener Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jackie Young scored 25 points for the Aces (2-1). Sonia Citron led the Mystics (2-2) with 19 points.
The Aces trailed by nine at halftime and by 12 in the third quarter.
The Aces next play at the Seattle Storm at 3 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.