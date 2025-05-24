Aces hit 3 in final seconds, rally to win home opener

The Aces trailed by nine points with just over three minutes to play before pulling out a victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) dribbles as Washington Mystics guard Sug Sutton (1) defends during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (33) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Aaliyah Nye (13) defends during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks for an open teammate as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) tries to grab the ball as Washington Mystics forward Sika Kone (3) refuses to give it up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jewell Loyd hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left, and the Aces erased a nine-point deficit with just over three minutes to play to beat the Washington Mystics 75-72 in their home opener Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jackie Young scored 25 points for the Aces (2-1). Sonia Citron led the Mystics (2-2) with 19 points.

The Aces trailed by nine at halftime and by 12 in the third quarter.

The Aces next play at the Seattle Storm at 3 p.m. Sunday.

