Wilson sinks clutch shot, puts Aces 1 win away from WNBA title

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles as a foul is called on her as the Aces help up Aces guard Jackie Young during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) tries to swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to keep hold of the ball against Phoenix Mercury defense during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) smiles during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a shot during the final seconds of game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

PHOENIX — A’ja Wilson hit a pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Aces a 90-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday.

Wilson finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds. The Aces lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can win their third WNBA championship in four years with a win in Game 4 on Friday.

Guard Jackie Young had 21 points and nine assists. Guard Jewell Loyd added 16 points for the Aces, who led by 17 points entering the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

