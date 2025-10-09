75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Wilson sinks clutch shot, puts Aces 1 win away from WNBA title

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a shot during the final seconds of game t ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a shot during the final seconds of game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) smiles during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Ace ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) smiles during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to keep hold of the ball against Phoenix Mercury defense duri ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to keep hold of the ball against Phoenix Mercury defense during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) tries to swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33 ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) tries to swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles as a foul is called on her as the Aces help u ...
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles as a foul is called on her as the Aces help up Aces guard Jackie Young during game three of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
‘We’ve got to lock in’: Aces hoping to start fast in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
‘They’re really part of our team’: Aces’ male practice players crucial to WNBA Finals run
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Ac ...
‘She impacted the game’: Gray stuffs stat sheet in Aces’ Game 2 win
‘They’re studs’: 3 record-setting showings help Aces take 2-0 Finals lead
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2025 - 7:54 pm

PHOENIX A’ja Wilson hit a pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Aces a 90-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday.

Wilson finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds. The Aces lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can win their third WNBA championship in four years with a win in Game 4 on Friday.

Guard Jackie Young had 21 points and nine assists. Guard Jewell Loyd added 16 points for the Aces, who led by 17 points entering the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES