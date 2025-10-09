Wilson sinks clutch shot, puts Aces 1 win away from WNBA title
The Aces held off a late rally from the Phoenix Mercury to win Game 3 of the WNBA Finals and move one win away from their third championship in four years.
PHOENIX — A’ja Wilson hit a pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Aces a 90-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday.
Wilson finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds. The Aces lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can win their third WNBA championship in four years with a win in Game 4 on Friday.
Guard Jackie Young had 21 points and nine assists. Guard Jewell Loyd added 16 points for the Aces, who led by 17 points entering the fourth quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
