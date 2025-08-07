Aces hold off late Valkyries surge to earn crucial road win
The Aces defeated the Golden State Valkyries on the road Wednesday, giving them a crucial tiebreaker when it comes to postseason seeding.
The Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-72 on Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-14) with 27 points. Guards Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd added 14 points each.
Former Aces guard Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points for the Valkyries (14-15).
The game featured four lead changes in the first half. The Aces led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Valkyries cut their deficit to four points in the final four minutes. Golden State couldn’t get any closer.
The Aces won three of their four meetings with the Valkyries this season, which gives them the tiebreaker when it comes to postseason seeding. They entered Wednesday’s matchup as the WNBA’s No. 7 seed, while Golden State was No. 8.
The Aces next play the Seattle Storm on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
