95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces hold off late Valkyries surge to earn crucial road win

Aces center A'ja Wilson runs down the court with an eye injury during a WNBA basketball game be ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson runs down the court with an eye injury during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) a ...
Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) and Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defend during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with her teammates during a WNBA game between the Aces ...
Aces trade deadline primer: No fireworks expected this year
Jewell Loyd leads Aces in rout of Valkyries after strong message from A’ja Wilson
Aces’ season hits new low in 53-point loss to Lynx
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against t ...
Aces’ Wilson focused on improving team instead of MVP talks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2025 - 9:28 pm
 

The Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-72 on Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-14) with 27 points. Guards Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd added 14 points each.

Former Aces guard Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points for the Valkyries (14-15).

The game featured four lead changes in the first half. The Aces led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Valkyries cut their deficit to four points in the final four minutes. Golden State couldn’t get any closer.

The Aces won three of their four meetings with the Valkyries this season, which gives them the tiebreaker when it comes to postseason seeding. They entered Wednesday’s matchup as the WNBA’s No. 7 seed, while Golden State was No. 8.

The Aces next play the Seattle Storm on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES