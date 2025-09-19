72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces hold off Storm in deciding Game 3, advance to WNBA semifinals

Jewell Loyd (24) passes the ball against a trio of Seattle Storm defenders during game three of ...
Jewell Loyd (24) passes the ball against a trio of Seattle Storm defenders during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates drawing a foul during game three of a first round ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates drawing a foul during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) looks to the referee after falling during game three of ...
Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) looks to the referee after falling during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) eyes the basket during game three of a first round WNBA ...
Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) eyes the basket during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after falling during game three of a first round ...
Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after falling during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn reacts after a basket by the Aces during game three of a ...
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn reacts after a basket by the Aces during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) puts her hands up after fouling Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheele ...
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) puts her hands up after fouling Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates as Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) reacts ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates as Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) reacts to a call by a referee that turned the ball over to the Aces during game three of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) jumps to take a shot over Las Vegas Aces center A&#039 ...
Aces star shares defensive player of the year award, sparking confusion
Aces’ resilience to be tested in decisive Game 3 against Storm
‘It’s a shame’: Aces’ winning streak snapped, setting up must-win Game 3
‘Winning is fun’: NaLyssa Smith shining in Aces’ playoff run
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 8:56 pm
 

The Aces won Game 3 of their best-of-three first-round WNBA playoffs series with the Seattle Storm 74-73 on Thursday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to advance to the league semifinals.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson led the second-seeded Aces with 38 points to tie her postseason career high.

The Aces will face the No. 6 seed Indiana Fever in a best-of-five second-round matchup. That series is set to begin Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES