Aces hold off Storm in deciding Game 3, advance to WNBA semifinals

The Aces won Game 3 of their first-round WNBA playoffs series with the Seattle Storm on Thursday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to advance to the semifinals.

The Aces won Game 3 of their best-of-three first-round WNBA playoffs series with the Seattle Storm 74-73 on Thursday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to advance to the league semifinals.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson led the second-seeded Aces with 38 points to tie her postseason career high.

The Aces will face the No. 6 seed Indiana Fever in a best-of-five second-round matchup. That series is set to begin Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

