Aces hold off Storm on A’ja Wilson’s birthday

The Aces saw a 16-point lead nearly vanish in the second half before they held off the Seattle Storm on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jewell Loyd leads Aces in rout of Valkyries after strong message from A’ja Wilson

Aces put faith in ‘moments of brilliance,’ stand pat at trade deadline

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) barrels through defenders at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

The Aces beat the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

In a fitting performance for her 29th birthday, reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (17-14) with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Jackie Young added 26 points, point guard Chelsea Gray added 13 points and guard Jewell Loyd had 10 points off the bench.

It was also forward NaLyssa Smith’s 25th birthday. She recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.

French rookie Dominique Malonga scored a career-high 22 points for the Storm (16-15).

Seattle was down by as many as 16 points before they went on a run over the third and fourth quarters to cut the deficit to 71-70.

The Aces next play the Connecticut Sun in another home game on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.