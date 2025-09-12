Aces’ hot shooting torches Sparks to secure 2-seed for playoffs

The Aces ended their regular season on a high-note to set up a first-round playoff meeting with the Seattle Storm.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 103-75 in their regular-season finale Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena to secure the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Aces set a WNBA regular-season record for 3-pointers in a game with 22 and ended the regular season on a 16-game win streak, which is the longest to close a season in league history.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (30-14) with 23 points and 19 rebounds, while Jewell Loyd had 21 points off the bench.

Dearica Hamby, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Kelsey Plum each scored 15 points for the Sparks (21-23).

The Aces will play the first playoff game against the No. 7 Seattle Storm on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

