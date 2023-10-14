Aces ignoring sweep talk ahead of Game 3 vs. New York Liberty
The Aces have a chance to add to their legacy by sweeping the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, but they are focused on simply closing out the championship.
NEW YORK — Aces star forward A’ja Wilson isn’t thinking too much about a sweep. Coach Becky Hammon said she just wants to win a championship, no matter how many games it takes. Guard Kelsey Plum won’t discuss this team’s legacy until the series is over.
“Let’s talk about it after,” Plum said.
The top-seeded Aces can sweep the No. 2 New York Liberty with a win at noon Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center in New York.
A win will make the Aces repeat champions, a feat which hasn’t been accomplished in the WNBA in 21 years.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
Who: Aces at New York Liberty
What: WNBA Finals, Game 3
When: Noon Sunday
Where: Barclays Center, New York
TV: KTNV-13
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Aces -2½; total 172½
WNBA Finals
Aces lead 2-0
Game 1: Aces 99, Liberty 82
Game 2: Aces 104, Liberty 76
Game 3: Noon Sunday, Barclays Center, New York
*Game 4: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Barclays Center, New York
*Game 5: 6 p.m. Friday, Michelob Ultra Arena
*If necessary