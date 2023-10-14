74°F
Aces

Aces ignoring sweep talk ahead of Game 3 vs. New York Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2023 - 12:20 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young reac ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young react after guard Chelsea Gray hit a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — Aces star forward A’ja Wilson isn’t thinking too much about a sweep. Coach Becky Hammon said she just wants to win a championship, no matter how many games it takes. Guard Kelsey Plum won’t discuss this team’s legacy until the series is over.

“Let’s talk about it after,” Plum said.

The top-seeded Aces can sweep the No. 2 New York Liberty with a win at noon Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center in New York.

A win will make the Aces repeat champions, a feat which hasn’t been accomplished in the WNBA in 21 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

