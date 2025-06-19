Aces in ‘evaluation mode’ with MVP before matchup vs. Storm

Aces star A’ja Wilson has missed three games after being placed in concussion protocol, but she hasn’t been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Seattle Storm.

Aces center A'ja Wilson gets her nose checked out by medical staff during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces star A’ja Wilson’s status has yet to be determined as the team prepares to face the Seattle Storm on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The three-time MVP, placed in the WNBA’s concussion protocol after being evaluated by a doctor, was seen leaving the Aces’ headquarters after a closed-door practice Thursday.

She has missed three games since taking a hit to the face from former teammate Dearica Hamby in the Aces’ 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“She was here. We’re still in evaluation mode with her,” Aces coach Becky Hammon told the Review-Journal when asked if Wilson participated in Thursday’s practice. “I think there’s a process she has to go through.”

Hammon was later asked about Wilson’s status by a group of reporters, and she offered a similar answer.

“She’s passing her next test, I guess, or whatever,” Hammon said. “So we’ll see.”

The Aces are 1-2 in her absence, with a narrow win over the league-worst Dallas Wings and losses to the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

