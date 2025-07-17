Aces in talks with WNBA to host 2026 All-Star Game

The Aces are in talks to host the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game during a time frame that will likely feature a stretch of NBA Summer League games, sources said.

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, right, signs autographs for fans after the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who captained Team Wilson, congratulates Team Stewart after they won the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, captain of Team Wilson, claps as her team is introduced before the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, of Team Stewart, holds up her MVP trophy after the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas could become an even more attractive basketball destination next summer.

The Aces are in talks to host the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game during a time frame that will likely also feature a stretch of NBA Summer League games, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The Aces were open to the idea when approached by the league, and details are being worked out, according to the sources.

It would be the fourth WNBA All-Star Game to take place in Las Vegas. The Aces also hosted in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

The All-Star Game was broadcast on ABC in 2023 from Michelob Ultra Arena, marking the first time the event aired in prime time on network TV in its 23-year history.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game was also accompanied by the league’s second iteration of the “WNBA Live” fan festival, which is likely to return in 2026.

Initially introduced when the Chicago Sky hosted in 2022, “WNBA Live” was held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in 2023. The interactive event included player meet-and-greets and brand activations, including an All-Star Game watch party.

This year’s All-Star events are being hosted by the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center. Both Aces selected to play will be on Fever guard and All-Star captain Caitlin Clark’s team, with forward A’ja Wilson starting in the frontcourt and guard Jackie Young a reserve.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will address the media Saturday from Indianapolis. It is customary for her to announce the following year’s All-Star Game destination then.

The news would come as the NBA researches expansion, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted Tuesday the league has already had great success in Las Vegas.

“I feel like we already have the 31st franchise here,” he said. “We own essentially two weeks of the calendar here (with the NBA Summer League). We are a regular fixture, and we’ll be coming back for the NBA Cup. It feels like we do have an enormous presence here in Las Vegas.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.