107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces lean on maturity to keep rolling in 2nd half of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, left, and forward A'ja Wilson, right, put pressure on New Yor ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, left, and forward A'ja Wilson, right, put pressure on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s almost hard to remember how different the Aces’ situation was at this point a year ago.

Coach Becky Hammon’s team limped into the All-Star break last season. They had lost five of their past seven games, including a 104-95 loss against the Chicago Sky, whose 28-point comeback set the WNBA record for largest deficit overcome in a game.

This season’s All-Star break arrived with the Aces looking indomitable. They’ve only lost two games all season, and they lead the league in points scored per game (94.0) and fewest points allowed (78.6).

“I’m just glad we’re winning going into All-Star break,” reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson said July 14. “Last year we were not doing that, so it’s pretty good to see us in a different element, have other people in our locker room, just kind of take a deep breath and regroup.”

The Aces (19-2) begin the second half of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday when they play the Storm (4-16) in Seattle.

While the Aces’ march toward a second consecutive championship has looked inevitable at times, the players insist they’re learning lessons and not taking anything for granted.

“I’ve learned that I don’t know enough, to be honest,” Kelsey Plum said July 14 when asked to reflect on the first half of the season. “This is kind of new territory.”

Plum and point guard Chelsea Gray said this team is more mature than the group that won the franchise’s first championship a year ago. Plum mentioned Chicago’s record-setting comeback as an example of the Aces’ growth. She said their ability to avoid major momentum shifts so far this season is a sign of their maturity, knowing when they need to execute a play or make a stop to keep the game under control.

Gray said this Aces team has seen its communication and trust increase this season with veteran leadership in the locker room helping to integrate new players into the championship core. She said this feels like a completely different campaign from last season.

“You can’t do the same thing to get it done the next year,” Gray said July 14.

Those traits will be important going forward. Veteran guard and trusted reserve Riquna Williams hasn’t played a minute this season because of a lower back injury. Two-time league MVP Candace Parker — who helped lead Chicago’s historic comeback in 2022 — suffered an ankle injury before the All-Star break and will likely be unavailable against the Storm.

Williams and Parker’s absences forced the Aces to sign rookie guard Ashley Joens, a 2023 second-round draft pick out of Iowa State, to an emergency hardship contract Wednesday because they only had nine active players.

Plum said the Aces have a level of consistency and competitiveness that has helped them cope with any challenges.

“We’ve got people who love big moments,” she said. “So when I look across at who we’re playing against, I just have a lot of confidence in each one of these individuals.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
4
CARTOONS: Putting a positive spin on cocaine in the White House
CARTOONS: Putting a positive spin on cocaine in the White House
5
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Aces guard enjoying offensive resurgence, but she wasn’t worried
Aces guard enjoying offensive resurgence, but she wasn’t worried
Aces All-Star sets single-game franchise scoring record in rout
Aces All-Star sets single-game franchise scoring record in rout
Despite loaded roster, losing All-Star guard still a blow to Aces
Despite loaded roster, losing All-Star guard still a blow to Aces
3 takeways from Aces’ win: Wilson hits break with big 1st quarter
3 takeways from Aces’ win: Wilson hits break with big 1st quarter
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: No Plum, but rally saves home streak
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: No Plum, but rally saves home streak
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Plum steps up to break Fever
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Plum steps up to break Fever