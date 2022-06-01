Aces look for 8th straight win in rematch with Sun

The Aces will play the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena, two days after A’ja Wilson scored 24 points to spark Las Vegas to a win over the Sun.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, left, and forward Stephanie Jones (4) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) and Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) look on behind them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: LVTV-12

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Aces (9-1): A’ja Wilson, recently named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month, scored 24 points against the Sun on Tuesday to propel the Aces to their seventh straight win, 89-81. Jackie Young scored 21 and Kelsey Plum 18.

About the Sun (6-3): DeWanna Bonner scored 14 against the Aces, but reigning MVP Jonquel Jones was held to eight points in 30 minutes. The Sun’s bench, led by Brionna Jones’ 12 points, outscored the Aces’ 26-4. The Sun played without coach Curt Miller, who has missed the past two games while in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.