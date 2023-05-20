Aces look like champions in season-opening rout of Storm
Despite coach Becky Hammon’s suspension, the Aces didn’t miss a beat in their WNBA season opener against the Storm on Saturday in Seattle.
The Aces opened their season with a 105-64 win against the Seattle Storm on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 23 points, and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces, the defending WNBA champions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
