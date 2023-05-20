91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces look like champions in season-opening rout of Storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2023 - 2:10 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2023 - 2:16 pm
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) has her shot blocked by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clar ...
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) has her shot blocked by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) as forward A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Candace Parker, left, look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass the ball away during a scrum with Seattle ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass the ball away during a scrum with Seattle Storm guard Yvonne Turner, left, and center Ezi Magbegor, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) pushes through the defense of Seattle Storm guards Jordan ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) pushes through the defense of Seattle Storm guards Jordan Horston, left, and Jewell Loyd, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn yells during the first half of a WNBA basketball game aga ...
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn yells during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) duri ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker, front left, blocks Seattle Storm guard Kaila Charles (3) ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker, front left, blocks Seattle Storm guard Kaila Charles (3) who goes up to shoot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks the shot of Seattle Storm guard Kia Nurse (0) du ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks the shot of Seattle Storm guard Kia Nurse (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Former Seattle Storm player Sue Bird, center, acknowledges the crowd as former teammate and Sto ...
Former Seattle Storm player Sue Bird, center, acknowledges the crowd as former teammate and Storm player Crystal Langhorne, left, and CEO & team president Alisha Valavanis, right, clap during the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Storm and the Las Vegas Ace, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker holds her eye after a collision at the net during the fir ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker holds her eye after a collision at the net during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Aces opened their season with a 105-64 win against the Seattle Storm on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 23 points, and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces, the defending WNBA champions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
2
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
3
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
4
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
5
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
3 takeaways from Aces’ dominant preseason win over Liberty
3 takeaways from Aces’ dominant preseason win over Liberty
‘Hungry for it again’: Aces out to break WNBA title repeat jinx
‘Hungry for it again’: Aces out to break WNBA title repeat jinx
Aces’ quest for repeat WNBA title begins with training camp
Aces’ quest for repeat WNBA title begins with training camp
WNBA odds show huge gap between Aces, Liberty and everyone else
WNBA odds show huge gap between Aces, Liberty and everyone else