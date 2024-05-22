Aces lose 1st game of season in tense rematch with Mercury
The Aces couldn’t overcome the Phoenix Mercury and took their first loss of the season at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost 98-88 to the Phoenix Mercury in a tense rematch Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces (2-1) beat the Mercury (2-1) 89-80 in the season opener.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.
RELATED
LVCVA board members keeping silent about Aces sponsorship deal
LVCVA pushing ahead with plan to pay Aces players