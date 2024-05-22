77°F
Aces lose 1st game of season in tense rematch with Mercury

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is grabbed on the arm as she drives the laneagainst Phoenix Mercury ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is grabbed on the arm as she drives the laneagainst Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces fans do the wave as the team faces the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA ...
Aces fans do the wave as the team faces the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass between Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass between Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and guard Natasha Cloud (0) during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends the lane against Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham ( ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends the lane against Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) with Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) behind during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrate a big play by a teammate ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrate a big play by a teammate against the Phoenix Mercury behind during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces head coach Becky Hammond talks with her team on a timeout versus the Phoenix Mercury durin ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammond talks with her team on a timeout versus the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes a hand to the face from Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes a hand to the face from Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) as she drives the lane against Phoenix Mercury forward Liz Dixon (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces players come together on a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of th ...
Aces players come together on a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) lets go of a three-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during ...
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) lets go of a three-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) yells at Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) as the two tan ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) yells at Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) as the two tangled under the basket during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) battles with Phoenix Mercury forward Morgan Bertsch (25) under the ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) battles with Phoenix Mercury forward Morgan Bertsch (25) under the basket during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes a hard foul from Phoenix Mercury forward Liz Dixon (20) as sh ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes a hard foul from Phoenix Mercury forward Liz Dixon (20) as she drives the lane during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets off a short for points as Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mac ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets off a short for points as Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) looks on during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LVCVA board members keeping silent about Aces sponsorship deal
The Aces bench is shocked by a big shot by a teammate against the Los Angeles Sparks during the ...
LVCVA pushing ahead with plan to pay Aces players
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Ma ...
Ex-Lady Rebels star explores options after being cut by Mercury
'We're trying to move the needle': WNBA investigating LVCVA's sponsorship of Aces players
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2024 - 9:09 pm

The Aces lost 98-88 to the Phoenix Mercury in a tense rematch Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces (2-1) beat the Mercury (2-1) 89-80 in the season opener.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

