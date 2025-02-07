Aces lose another veteran in free agency, this time to Storm

The Aces are losing another one of their veterans in free agency, as forward Alysha Clark is returning to the Seattle Storm.

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) applauds toward the crowd despite the Aces loss to the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Veteran forward Alysha Clark is moving on from the Aces and returning to the Seattle Storm, a source confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday. ESPN was first to report the news.

Clark, 37, spent the first nine seasons of her career with the Storm, earning WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020. She joined the Washington Mystics as a free agent in 2021 before she joined the Aces in 2023.

The 2023 WNBA sixth player of the year was vital in the team’s second consecutive championship run.

Aces coach Becky Hammon often referred to Clark as “Steady Eddy” for her consistency off the bench. She averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

Clark is currently the second-oldest player in the league. She may be the oldest this upcoming season, as 42-year-old Diana Taurasi is reportedly planning to retire.

The Aces have now lost three key bench pieces this offseason. All were unrestricted free agents. The Aces tried to re-sign Clark and 2024 sixth player of the year Tiffany Hayes, who signed with the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Veteran guard Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.