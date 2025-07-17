Aces guard leaves with injury but team holds on to defeat Wings

Guard Jackie Young was injured in the fourth quarter but the Aces still defeated the Dallas Wings on the road in Arlington, Texas.

Aces beat Valkyries with help of MVP’s dominant first half

Aces president discusses roster moves in Q&A: ‘We believe in this team’

Aces in talks with WNBA to host 2026 All-Star Game

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Jackie Young went down with a hip injury, but the Aces held on to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Wednesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (11-11) with 37 points and 10 rebounds in their last game before the WNBA All-Star break. Jewell Loyd added 14 points and rookie Aaliyah Nye scored 13 points off the bench.

The Aces entered the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead and their advantage was cut down to four points in the final minute.

Luisa Geiselsoder had 14 points for the Wings (6-17).

Young slipped with 8:21 remaining in the game and did not return. She and Wilson are the Aces’ two All-Stars this year and were selected to play for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s team.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.