Aces guard leaves with injury but team holds on to defeat Wings
Guard Jackie Young was injured in the fourth quarter but the Aces still defeated the Dallas Wings on the road in Arlington, Texas.
Jackie Young went down with a hip injury, but the Aces held on to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Wednesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (11-11) with 37 points and 10 rebounds in their last game before the WNBA All-Star break. Jewell Loyd added 14 points and rookie Aaliyah Nye scored 13 points off the bench.
The Aces entered the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead and their advantage was cut down to four points in the final minute.
Luisa Geiselsoder had 14 points for the Wings (6-17).
Young slipped with 8:21 remaining in the game and did not return. She and Wilson are the Aces’ two All-Stars this year and were selected to play for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s team.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
