Aces lose large lead, but respond late to defeat Sky

Playing without All-Stars Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby, the Aces clinched the victory over the Chicago Sky with a late 12-point run Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights for control of the ball with Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) as Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) looks on behind them during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) jump for the ball while Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) and guard Lexie Brown (7) look on during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) gains control of the ball alongside Chicago Sky forward/center Azur‡ Stevens (30) and forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) dances as the starting lineup is announced before an WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) jumps for the ball with Chicago Sky forward/center Azur‡ Stevens (30) during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) looks to pass while Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jumps to block during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces cheer on their team during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) regains control of the ball during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes by Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates a three-pointer during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) goes up for a layup as Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) attempts to knock it down during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer has a disagreement with a referee while another referee assigns a two-shot free throw during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) knocks down an attempted layup by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles around Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) hits the ground as Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) looks on during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a shot guarded by Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans participate in half time entertainment during a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward/center Azur‡ Stevens (30) guards Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) while she jumps to pass during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles around Chicago Sky forward/center Azur Stevens (30) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) has a disagreement with a referee during the second half of a WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis share a moment after the Aces beat the Chicago Sky in a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) walks off as Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates her team's win in a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With no Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby, the Aces started the game as if they didn’t need those two All-Stars.

They know better, of course, and the Aces found themselves in quite a fight in the second half after giving back all of a 19-point lead.

But they responded with a finish to match the start, going on a 12-point run to defeat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Thursday night before an announced crowd of 5,150 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

“I told (the players) how hard they’re going to have to play, and I think they learned that lesson today,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “A lot of them got tired. We’re a little short-handed, and that’s part of it. We executed very well in the first half, and the third quarter we went to slop.

“It was a win we really needed to keep our seeding opportunities in front of us.”

The victory was another step for the Aces (20-7) in securing at least a second seed and a bye into the WNBA semifinals. They lead by two games over the Seattle Storm (19-10). The Aces also are a game behind Connecticut (21-6), but the Sun hold the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Cambage was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, and Hamby is dealing with a sprained left ankle. That’s the equivalent of taking 26 points and 15 rebounds out of the lineup.

Laimbeer said Hamby will be out longer than Cambage and that Hamby wouldn’t be completely healthy this season.

Hamby is the two-time league Sixth Woman of the Year, and Cambage is one of the WNBA’s top centers. Kiah Stokes took Cambage’s place in the lineup and more than held her own with 13 rebounds.

The scoring came from A’ja Wilson, Riquna Williams and Kelsey Plum, who each had 21 points. Wilson also had 10 rebounds, and Plum finished with five steals.

All three players were instrumental in the Aces building an early lead against the Sky (14-14). They went on a 19-2 run between the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to go in front 33-14, and those players combined for 27 points.

But Candace Parker rallied the Sky, scoring 22 of her 30 points in the second half to bring Chicago all the way back.

Las Vegas took the lead for good with a four-point possession with 3:32 left after a clear-path foul, igniting the clinching dozen-point run for an 89-79 lead.

“That third quarter was poor,” Wilson said. “There should be no reason why we should look like that. Playoffs are completely different, and we can’t be like that right now. That’s what (Laimbeer) told us is we have to be us for 40 minutes.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.