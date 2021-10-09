69°F
Aces lose to Mercury in Game 5 of WNBA semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 8:02 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles as Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defe ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles as Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defends during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) fight for ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) fight for the basketball at tip off during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots a basket over Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Digg ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots a basket over Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) tries to block a shot by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) tries to block a shot by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) du ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley ( ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot past Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a shot over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stroke ...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a shot over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Strokes (41) during the first quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) durin ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second quarter of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Aces took a 66-58 lead into the fourth quarter of the WNBA semifinals, but fell 87-84 to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to lose the series 3-2.

Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray scored 22 points apiece to lead Las Vegas. Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Diana Taurasi scored 24 for Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

