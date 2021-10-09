Aces lose to Mercury in Game 5 of WNBA semifinals

The Aces took a 66-58 lead into the fourth quarter of the WNBA semifinals, but fell 87-84 to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena to lose the series 3-2.

Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray scored 22 points apiece to lead Las Vegas. Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Diana Taurasi scored 24 for Phoenix.

Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray scored 22 points apiece to lead Las Vegas. Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Diana Taurasi scored 24 for Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

