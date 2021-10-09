Aces lose to Mercury in Game 5 of WNBA semifinals
The Aces took a 66-58 lead into the fourth quarter of the WNBA semifinals, but fell 87-84 to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to lose the series 3-2.
Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray scored 22 points apiece to lead Las Vegas. Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Diana Taurasi scored 24 for Phoenix.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
