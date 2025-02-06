Aces lose WNBA 6th player of the year in free agency

The Aces lost a crucial player off their bench Thursday, as reigning sixth player of the year Tiffany Hayes signed with the Golden State Valkyries.

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots against Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) goes for a layup as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends her during game three of a WNBA semifinals playoff game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball during game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aces lost 76-62, which ended their season. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces have lost a key spark off their bench. Tiffany Hayes signed with the Golden State Valkyries, the team announced Thursday.

The 35-year-old was reportedly one of the six players the Aces protected from the Valkyries in December’s expansion draft, so Golden State selected 2024 draftee Kate Martin instead.

But Hayes was an unrestricted free agent, and the Aces weren’t able to secure her return.

The reigning WNBA sixth player of the year will now reunite with former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase, who left to lead the Valkyries in October.

“Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court,” Nakase said in a statement. “Her versatility, intensity, and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team’s identity. She’s also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level.”

Oh noooow we’re ready for TIP-off. The Valkyries have signed @tiphayes3! pic.twitter.com/ITOeWqppik — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) February 6, 2025

Hayes was a pivotal signing for the Aces after joining the team in May. She came off the bench in 28 of her 33 appearances and averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She also shot 50 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Hayes became an Olympian this year and competed for Azerbaijan’s 3x3 team. She and the Aces were eliminated in the WNBA semifinals by the New York Liberty.

Hayes is currently averaging 18.5 points per game in the Unrivaled offseason basketball league. She plays for the Laces BC along with Martin and Aces guard Jackie Young.

Numbers talk

In addition to acquiring Jewell Loyd, the Aces have signed 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley and 2023 All-Star forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

The trade for Loyd has made the team’s salary cap situation tight. Loyd will earn the WNBA’s supermax of $249,244 with the Aces.

Hayes made $88,000, just about the league’s veteran minimum, last season. She signed a one-year deal with an unprotected $200,000 salary, according to Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Hayes said in October she wasn’t sure if she’d be willing to join the Valkyries if taken in the expansion draft. She was set on returning to the Aces after praising the team for being flexible with her schedule and supporting her entrepreneurial efforts.

Hayes didn’t take her first meeting with another team until Loyd was acquired.

