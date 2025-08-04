Aces match franchise 3-point shooting records in rout of Valkyries

The Aces beat Golden Stateand made 18 3-pointers as a team

Aces still waiting for Jewell Loyd-Kelsey Plum swap to pan out

3 takeaways from Aces’ win: All-Star duo shines against Sparks

Aces’ Wilson focused on improving team instead of MVP talks

Aces’ season hits new low in 53-point loss to Lynx

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates drawing a foul during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) dribbles the ball as Golden State Valkyries defense closes in during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces bench gets animated during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) puts up a shot during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces had a historic game from the 3-point line and beat the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the Aces (15-14) with 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep, tying the Aces’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a game.

The team also tied the franchise mark for 3-pointers in a game with 18.

Iliana Rupert had 17 points for the Valkyries (14-14).

The Aces next play Aug. 10 at Golden State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.