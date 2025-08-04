107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces match franchise 3-point shooting records in rout of Valkyries

Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) puts up a shot during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden ...
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) puts up a shot during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Aces bench gets animated during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at ...
The Aces bench gets animated during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) dribbles the ball as Golden State Valkyries defense closes in du ...
Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) dribbles the ball as Golden State Valkyries defense closes in during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates drawing a foul during a WNBA game between the Aces and ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates drawing a foul during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) ...
Aces’ season hits new low in 53-point loss to Lynx
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against t ...
Aces’ Wilson focused on improving team instead of MVP talks
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: All-Star duo shines against Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) eyes Aces guard Jewell Loyd during a WNBA game betwee ...
Aces still waiting for Jewell Loyd-Kelsey Plum swap to pan out
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

The Aces had a historic game from the 3-point line and beat the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the Aces (15-14) with 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep, tying the Aces’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a game.

The team also tied the franchise mark for 3-pointers in a game with 18.

Iliana Rupert had 17 points for the Valkyries (14-14).

The Aces next play Aug. 10 at Golden State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES