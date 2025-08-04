Aces match franchise 3-point shooting records in rout of Valkyries
The Aces beat Golden Stateand made 18 3-pointers as a team
The Aces had a historic game from the 3-point line and beat the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jewell Loyd led the Aces (15-14) with 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep, tying the Aces’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a game.
The team also tied the franchise mark for 3-pointers in a game with 18.
Iliana Rupert had 17 points for the Valkyries (14-14).
The Aces next play Aug. 10 at Golden State.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.