Aces MVP signs extension to stay in Las Vegas

A’ja Wilson, the WNBA’s reigning MVP, agreed to a contract extension with the Aces Friday, tying her to the team for two more seasons.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

Wilson was the MVP, defensive player of the year and guided the team to the first WNBA championship in franchise history during the 2022 season.

She previously signed a two-year extension ahead of the 2022 season as a restricted free agent following the expiration of her rookie contract, and had the chance to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in her career after the 2023 season.

