98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces MVP signs extension to stay in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 11:30 am
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a photo during their media day, Monday, May 15, 20 ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a photo during their media day, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A’ja Wilson, the WNBA’s reigning MVP, agreed to a contract extension with the Aces Friday, tying her to the team for two more seasons.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

Wilson was the MVP, defensive player of the year and guided the team to the first WNBA championship in franchise history during the 2022 season.

She previously signed a two-year extension ahead of the 2022 season as a restricted free agent following the expiration of her rookie contract, and had the chance to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in her career after the 2023 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
2
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
3
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
4
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
5
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
1st look at new $6M restaurant taking shape in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Aces have been invited to White House, despite what Twitter says
Aces have been invited to White House, despite what Twitter says
The greatest moments since the Aces relocated to Las Vegas
The greatest moments since the Aces relocated to Las Vegas
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters
3 Aces players named WNBA All-Star Game starters
Aces guard enjoying offensive resurgence, but she wasn’t worried
Aces guard enjoying offensive resurgence, but she wasn’t worried
Improving Liberty will be a test for league-leading Aces
Improving Liberty will be a test for league-leading Aces