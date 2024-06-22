Aces notch 2nd straight victory, knock off WNBA-leading Sun
The Aces moved to 2-0 since Chelsea Gray’s return with a comfortable victory over the Connecticut Sun on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces felt they turned a corner defensively on Wednesday. It carried over Friday in their best win of the season.
A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and the Aces defeated the league-best Connecticut Sun 85-74 at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Wilson eclipsed the 20-point mark for a 19th consecutive regular season game to extend her WNBA record. The reigning Finals MVP recorded her ninth double-double of the season.
Guard Kelsey Plum had 18 points and scored the 1,000th field goal of her WNBA career in the second quarter to help the Aces (8-6) win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-29. They won 94-83 against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.
The Aces are 2-0 since point guard Chelsea Gray returned to action.
The Sun (13-2) lost for the first time since June 8.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
