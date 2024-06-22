Aces notch 2nd straight victory, knock off WNBA-leading Sun

The Aces moved to 2-0 since Chelsea Gray’s return with a comfortable victory over the Connecticut Sun on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces listed as WNBA’s most valuable franchise by Sportico

Aces make WNBA history again by selling out all home games

Aces set for big test with point guard back: ‘We definitely missed her’

Las Vegas Aces fans shout for autographs after the Aces won a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces dance in the stands during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, right, reacts after Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) forced her into a shot clock violation during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sideline during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) reacts after scoring a three-point basket while Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, drives toward the hoop against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) dribbles around Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) attempts to block a shot by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces felt they turned a corner defensively on Wednesday. It carried over Friday in their best win of the season.

A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and the Aces defeated the league-best Connecticut Sun 85-74 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson eclipsed the 20-point mark for a 19th consecutive regular season game to extend her WNBA record. The reigning Finals MVP recorded her ninth double-double of the season.

Guard Kelsey Plum had 18 points and scored the 1,000th field goal of her WNBA career in the second quarter to help the Aces (8-6) win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-29. They won 94-83 against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

The Aces are 2-0 since point guard Chelsea Gray returned to action.

The Sun (13-2) lost for the first time since June 8.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.