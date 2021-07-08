Aces’ offense stalls late in overtime loss to Mercury
The Aces allowed nine straight points to start overtime and lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ending their four-game winning streak.
Aces forward A’ja Wilson gathered a pass from Chelsea Gray near the top of the key Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena before pivoting, driving right and attacking Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner. Las Vegas trailed by two in the waning seconds, and Wilson would not be denied.
She drew contact and stepped calmly to the line, sinking two free throws to force overtime and quell the nerves of the announced crowd of 3,013 that included NBA and USA Basketball stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.
But those were the last consequential points Las Vegas would score.
The Aces surrendered nine straight points to start the extra session and fell 99-90 to Phoenix, ending their four-game winning streak.
Wilson finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. But Mercury center Brittney Griner countered with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists — and the first six points in overtime.
“I feel like we gave a game away today. We didn’t come out with the energy necessary,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We didn’t have the wherewithal to get the job done.”
Laimbeer didn’t just lament the lack of energy. He also said some “me, me, me” is “creeping in there” among the Aces — an allusion to the stagnant style of offense with which Las Vegas (14-5) played. The Aces didn’t move the basketball the way they did Sunday during a 118-95 home victory over the Atlanta Dream, during which they set a franchise record for points in a game.
They settled for contested jumpers far too often instead of swinging the ball, forcing defensive rotations and attacking closeouts like they normally do.
Their explosive transition offense was dormant, save for the third quarter, when they uncorked an 18-2 run to take the lead.
Phoenix (8-9) relied on ball and player movement to generate efficient shot opportunities. Griner buried jumper after jumper, using her shooting range to pull Aces center Liz Cambage away from the basket to create driving lanes for teammates. The Mercury’s offense also stalled in that third quarter amid ferocious defensive pressure from the Aces.
But they regrouped in the fourth quarter and overtime as Las Vegas wilted. All without star guard Diana Taurasi, who missed the game with a hip injury.
“They wanted it more than us from the jump. We can’t come out like that,” Wilson said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best game no matter what.”
Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 27 points and eight assists for Phoenix.
The Aces close a three-game homestand Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.
