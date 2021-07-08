Aces’ offense stalls late in overtime loss to Mercury

The Aces allowed nine straight points to start overtime and lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, ending their four-game winning streak.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) blocks a shot by Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) looks on during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) breaks away while Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), left, and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) follow during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a point while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) jumps to guard during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is blocked by Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots a point while Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) looks on during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts a layup guarded by Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. At left is Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a point while Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reaches to block during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) guards Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) while Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) looks on during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts a point while Phoenix Mercury forward Megan Walker (2) blocks her during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) guards Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) as she dribbles down the court during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) fouls Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) look on during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and center Kiah Stokes (41) react to a referee's call during a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal attend a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) jump for the ball during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) touches Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby's (5) face while Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) pulls Hamby away after they struggled over the ball during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer shouts fromt he sidelines during a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) scores while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) attempts to guard as Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) look on from behind in overtime of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans react to the big screen during a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) blocks a shot by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) in overtime of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) tip off in overtime of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), left, and guard Sophie Cunningham (9) during overtime of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces react after a loss in overtime to the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center JiSu Park conditions after a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces forward A’ja Wilson gathered a pass from Chelsea Gray near the top of the key Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena before pivoting, driving right and attacking Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner. Las Vegas trailed by two in the waning seconds, and Wilson would not be denied.

She drew contact and stepped calmly to the line, sinking two free throws to force overtime and quell the nerves of the announced crowd of 3,013 that included NBA and USA Basketball stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.

But those were the last consequential points Las Vegas would score.

The Aces surrendered nine straight points to start the extra session and fell 99-90 to Phoenix, ending their four-game winning streak.

Wilson finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. But Mercury center Brittney Griner countered with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists — and the first six points in overtime.

“I feel like we gave a game away today. We didn’t come out with the energy necessary,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We didn’t have the wherewithal to get the job done.”

Laimbeer didn’t just lament the lack of energy. He also said some “me, me, me” is “creeping in there” among the Aces — an allusion to the stagnant style of offense with which Las Vegas (14-5) played. The Aces didn’t move the basketball the way they did Sunday during a 118-95 home victory over the Atlanta Dream, during which they set a franchise record for points in a game.

They settled for contested jumpers far too often instead of swinging the ball, forcing defensive rotations and attacking closeouts like they normally do.

Their explosive transition offense was dormant, save for the third quarter, when they uncorked an 18-2 run to take the lead.

Phoenix (8-9) relied on ball and player movement to generate efficient shot opportunities. Griner buried jumper after jumper, using her shooting range to pull Aces center Liz Cambage away from the basket to create driving lanes for teammates. The Mercury’s offense also stalled in that third quarter amid ferocious defensive pressure from the Aces.

But they regrouped in the fourth quarter and overtime as Las Vegas wilted. All without star guard Diana Taurasi, who missed the game with a hip injury.

“They wanted it more than us from the jump. We can’t come out like that,” Wilson said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best game no matter what.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 27 points and eight assists for Phoenix.

The Aces close a three-game homestand Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.