Aces open training camp, welcome 2-time MVP to Las Vegas

Aces head coach Becky Hammon talks about their new practice facility and the team within their headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Candace Parker is settling into her new city after only three days.

The 37-year-old WNBA star, who signed with the Aces as a free agent, is getting used to the heat and trying to stay hydrated. Her wife and young son are adjusting to their new home, too.

Parker already has had family and friends ask when they can visit, a fairly relatable experience for any new Las Vegas resident.

“Everyone wants to come to Vegas,” the forward said.

The Aces opened training camp Sunday at their new practice facility in Henderson. Parker, a two-time MVP, is one of several new faces learning how to fit into coach Becky Hammon’s system.

“Knocking the first day of training camp out, it’s been a great experience thus far,” Parker said.

Hammon knows there will be a learning curve for Parker and fellow additions such as center Cayla George, third-round draft pick Brittney Davis and camp invitee Courtney Range.

Free-agent signees Alysha Clark and Alexis Peterson and 2022 WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray are the only players who haven’t arrived for camp because of overseas obligations.

Parker and Hammon explained that the Aces don’t run many set plays, instead relying on individuals to recognize situations and play within the concepts of the team’s offensive and defensive schemes. Parker, a two-time WNBA champion with the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, said she prefers to play in systems like Hammon’s.

Hammon said basketball intelligence is one of the key traits the team targets in players. She will also lean on veterans to help explain concepts when the coaching staff isn’t available.

“We have very eager parties willing to get on the same page and make it work,” Hammon said. “When that’s the kind of synergy you have, you can create and build chemistry pretty quickly.”

Hammon said first practices are always a little rough as players come back together or join new teams. She described practice as competitive, and said the coaching staff emphasizes building good habits and fundamentals during the first few practices.

Hammon added that integrating Parker will require adjustments from the player and coaches as they continue to understand each other’s tendencies on and off the court.

“It’s a learning process for everybody,” Hammon said.

While Parker is focused on fitting in and finding her place in the Aces’ stacked lineup, her arrival has been an exciting experience for other players.

All-Star wing Jackie Young, preparing for her fifth season, said Parker was her favorite player as a child and is excited to share the court with the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Young also said she enjoyed being teammates with Parker during the team’s three-on-three scrimmage to end practice.

“Just getting to play with her and learn from her every day,” Young said, “I’m looking forward to that.”

