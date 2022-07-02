Aces play at Minnesota for 2nd time in 3 days
Game day
Who: Aces at Minnesota Lynx
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
TV: LVTV-12
About the Aces (15-5): Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 21 points with five assists as the Aces beat the Lynx 91-85 on Friday in the first of two consecutive games between the teams at Target Center. Kelsey Plum added 18 points and 10 assists. All five starters scored in double figures, including Dearica Hamby, who hadn’t scored more than five points in a game since June 21.
About the Lynx (6-15): An injury to Sylvia Fowles, several roster shuffles and inconsistency stunted the Lynx’s start to the season, but they had won three of four before Friday’s loss. Moriah Jefferson, coming off the first triple-double in franchise history, scored 20 points, and reserve Rachel Banham added a season-high 24.
