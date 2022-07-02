Aces play at Minnesota for 2nd time in 3 days

Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 21 points as the Aces beat the Lynx 91-85 on Friday in the first of two consecutive games between the teams at Target Center.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) gains control of the ball from Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Game day

Who: Aces at Minnesota Lynx

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

TV: LVTV-12

About the Aces (15-5): Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 21 points with five assists as the Aces beat the Lynx 91-85 on Friday in the first of two consecutive games between the teams at Target Center. Kelsey Plum added 18 points and 10 assists. All five starters scored in double figures, including Dearica Hamby, who hadn’t scored more than five points in a game since June 21.

About the Lynx (6-15): An injury to Sylvia Fowles, several roster shuffles and inconsistency stunted the Lynx’s start to the season, but they had won three of four before Friday’s loss. Moriah Jefferson, coming off the first triple-double in franchise history, scored 20 points, and reserve Rachel Banham added a season-high 24.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.