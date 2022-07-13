Aces prepare for rematch with Liberty in New York

Kelsey Plum scored 27 points for the Aces Tuesday to help secure a 107-101 win against the Liberty, but the two teams will run it back Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) goes up for a shot against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Aces led 63-55 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Game day

Who: Aces vs. New York Liberty

When: 8 a.m. Thursday

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBAtv, LVTV-12

About the Aces (16-7): Kelsey Plum scored 27, while Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson both added 23 points Tuesday as the Aces hung on to a 107-101 win in the first of two consecutive games against the Liberty. The Aces also got six points from reserve guard Riquna Williams, while reserve forward Kiah Stokes was plus-12 in almost nine minutes, leading all players.

However, poor third- and fourth-quarter defense allowed the Liberty to storm back into the game despite the Aces 24-point lead at halftime.

About the Liberty (9-14): All-Star Sabrina Ionescu only scored five in the first half, but finished with 27 points after finding her rhythm in the fourth quarter. Natasha Howard also added 20 points and 11 rebounds. New York also received a huge boost from reserve guard Sami Whitcomb, whose 15-point third quarter ignited the Liberty offense. She finished with 17 points. Ionescu, Howard and Whitcomb were the only New York players in double figures.

