Aces preview: Team looks to run winning streak to 6 in Phoenix

The Aces are playing the team right above them in the WNBA standings Friday in a matchup that could have postseason implications.

The Aces celebrate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

ACES GAME DAY

■ Who: Aces at Phoenix Mercury

■ When: 7 p.m. Friday

■ Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix

■ TV: KMCC-34, ION

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: Mercury -4½, total 166½

■ About the Aces (19-14): The Aces have won five straight games after defeating the New York Liberty on Wednesday night. It was their first regular-season win over the defending WNBA champs since Aug. 17, 2023.

Guard Jewell Loyd led the team with 21 points off the bench. Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for her third consecutive double-double.

The Aces are 7-1 since Loyd opted to leave the starting lineup following a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 25. She’s averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor since becoming a reserve.

Wilson remains the Aces’ heartbeat, however. She leads the team in points (22), rebounds (9.8), steals (1.7) and blocks (2.1) per game.

Guard Jackie Young is second on the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per game. The 27-year-old has won 165 games in the WNBA after Wednesday’s victory, the most ever by a player under 28.

Point guard Chelsea Gray is averaging 11 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Aces.

■ About the Mercury (19-12): The Mercury sit right above the Aces at fourth in the WNBA standings with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

Phoenix is 3-2 in its last five games. Both losses came at the hands of the Atlanta Dream, which overtook New York for second in the standings on Wednesday.

Forward Satou Sabally is the Mercury’s leading scorer, averaging 17 points per game. Forward Alyssa Thomas leads Phoenix in rebounds (8.7), assists (9) and steals per game (1.6).

The Aces and Mercury have split their meetings this season.

Phoenix won 76-70 at Michelob Ultra Arena on June 15, though Wilson was in concussion protocol and missed the game.

The Mercury lost their second matchup with the Aces 84-81 at Michelob Ultra Arena on June 29. Wilson was back for that game and made a huge impact by scoring 26 points.

