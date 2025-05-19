Aces preview: Team travels to Connecticut looking for 1st win

The Aces lost their season opener, but they’ll look to bounce back when they face the Connecticut Sun on the road Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Who: Aces at Connecticut Sun

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Connecticut

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KRLV-AM (920)

About the Aces (0-1):

Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had 31 points and 16 rebounds, but the Aces fell 92-78 in their regular-season opener on the road against the New York Liberty on Saturday. Wilson became the sixth player in league history to record 100 career double-doubles in the loss.

The Aces shot a dismal 34.1 percent from the field against the Liberty. Guard Jackie Young scored 16 points, point guard Chelsea Gray added 12 points and new addition Dana Evans had 10 off the bench.

The Aces will look to get their first win of the season against the Sun as they wrap up a two-game road trip.

Forward Crystal Bradford, who missed the opener after earning a one-game suspension for a 2021 incident, could help. The Aces need a boost in the frontcourt with center Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) out and 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley adjusting to the WNBA after missing last season with an ACL injury.

Bradford had 14 rebounds in 29:45 of action in the Aces’ preseason games against the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

About the Sun (0-1):

The Sun also lost their season opener, falling 90-85 to the Washington Mystics on Sunday despite leading by as many as 15 points.

Veteran center Tina Charles had 23 points and 10 rebounds for her 195th career double-double, the most in WNBA history. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points, while center Kariata Diaby, guard Marina Mabrey and guard Jacy Sheldon added 11 points each.

The Sun will be without forward Aneesah Morrow (right knee), the seventh pick of the 2025 draft, and guard Leila Lacan (overseas obligations) against the Aces.

