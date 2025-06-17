Aces preview: Wilson remains out for matchup with WNBA’s top team

A’ja Wilson remains out for the Aces as they travel to face the WNBA’s best team, the Minnesota Lynx, in Minneapolis.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Who: Aces at Minnesota Lynx

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Target Center

TV: CBSSN, KMCC-34

Radio: KWWN 1100 AM, 100.9 FM

About the Aces (5-5): The Aces will face the WNBA’s top team without reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, who will miss her third straight game while in concussion protocol.

Wilson was hurt in the team’s 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday. The defeat kicked off a three-game homestand for the Aces. They finished 1-2, with their only win coming over the Dallas Wings, who are last in the WNBA standings.

Wilson still leads the team in points (20.9), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.6) per game. The Aces have tinkered with the starting lineup in her absence, starting center Elizabeth Kitley against the Wings and guard Tiffany Mitchell in their 76-70 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Tuesday’s game marks the final round of the WNBA’s in-season tournament, the Commissioner’s Cup, before the championship game featuring the top team from each conference. The Aces are 2-3 in Commissioner’s Cup games and will not advance to the final, but they have donated $9,000 to their charity of choice, the Anti-Defamation League, through the event.

About the Lynx (10-1): Minnesota is led by forward Napheesa Collier, the 2024 defensive player of the year and front-runner for 2025 MVP.

Collier leads the WNBA in points per game (26.1) and leads the Lynx in rebounds (8.8) and steals (2.0) per game. She is one of several key players that return from Minnesota’s WNBA Finals run last year, along with guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams and forwards Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith.

The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA and are coming off their first loss, a 94-84 defeat to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. They are 4-1 in the Commissioner’s Cup and need a win to guarantee the top spot in the Western Conference over Phoenix (4-2).

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.