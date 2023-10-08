93°F
Aces

Aces pull away to take Game 1 of WNBA Finals over Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2023 - 2:22 pm
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson ...
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jackie Young scored a playoff career-high 26 points as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 2 New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum also added 26 points for the Aces, who lead the best-of-five Finals 1-0. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

