Aces pull away to take Game 1 of WNBA Finals over Liberty

All-Star wing Jackie Young scored a playoff career-best to lead the top-seeded Aces to a Game 1 win against the No. 2 New York Liberty on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jackie Young scored a playoff career-high 26 points as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 2 New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum also added 26 points for the Aces, who lead the best-of-five Finals 1-0. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

