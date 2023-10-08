Aces pull away to take Game 1 of WNBA Finals over Liberty
All-Star wing Jackie Young scored a playoff career-best to lead the top-seeded Aces to a Game 1 win against the No. 2 New York Liberty on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
All-Star guard Kelsey Plum also added 26 points for the Aces, who lead the best-of-five Finals 1-0. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
