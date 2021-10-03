90°F
Aces

Aces pushed to brink of elimination by Phoenix Mercury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 2:08 pm
 
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives against Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during ...
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives against Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Aces were blown out for the second straight game, falling 87-60 to the host Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

They face a win-or-go-home Game 4 on Wednesday in Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

