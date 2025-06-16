107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces’ rally falls short against Mercury with Wilson out with injury

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives the ball past Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) d ...
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives the ball past Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) smiles at Aces guard Jackie Young (0) after Young drew a foul durin ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) smiles at Aces guard Jackie Young (0) after Young drew a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) cradles her eye after contact from Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Co ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) cradles her eye after contact from Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) loses her grip on the ball after a defensive play by ...
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) loses her grip on the ball after a defensive play by Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) gets checked on by her teammates during a WNBA basketball game betw ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) gets checked on by her teammates during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts to a three pointer that she made during a WNBA bas ...
How Aces’ new addition overcame a scoring slump
3 takeaways: Aces mount late rally, win with Wilson sidelined — PHOTOS
Reigning MVP’s status uncertain as Aces prepare to face No. 1 pick
A’ja Wilson leaves with injury in latest loss for Aces — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2025 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2025 - 5:24 pm

The Aces lost to the Phoenix Mercury 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chelsea Gray led the Aces (5-5) with 20 points in the team’s second consecutive game without three-time MVP A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol). Jewell Loyd scored 17 points and Jackie Young added 15.

Satou Sabally had 22 points for the Mercury (8-4).

The Aces cut their deficit to 73-70 with 1:37 remaining after trailing by 11 points in the third quarter, but were unable to secure the win.

The game ended a three-game homestand for the Aces, who next play the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES