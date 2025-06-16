Aces’ rally falls short against Mercury with Wilson out with injury
The Aces’ late rally came up short and they fell to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost to the Phoenix Mercury 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Chelsea Gray led the Aces (5-5) with 20 points in the team’s second consecutive game without three-time MVP A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol). Jewell Loyd scored 17 points and Jackie Young added 15.
Satou Sabally had 22 points for the Mercury (8-4).
The Aces cut their deficit to 73-70 with 1:37 remaining after trailing by 11 points in the third quarter, but were unable to secure the win.
The game ended a three-game homestand for the Aces, who next play the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
