Aces sign 2024 draftee, who earns praise from Wilson: ‘That’s my girl’

The Aces need help in their frontcourt this season alongside A’ja Wilson. They hope one of their 2024 draft picks can be part of the solution.

Former Virginia Tech and current Las Vegas Aces WNBA player Elizabeth Kitley is honored during a halftime jersey retirement ceremony at an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Jan. 19 2025. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) waves to the crowd during a special senior day ceremony prior to an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 24th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A’ja Wilson burst into a full smile and round of applause when she was asked about the Aces signing Elizabeth Kitley to her first WNBA contract Monday.

The milestone comes 10 months after Kitley was selected by the team in the second round, 24th overall, of the 2024 WNBA draft in April.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 center, fell in the draft after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury with four games left in her senior year at Virginia Tech.

She didn’t step on the court with the Aces last season and was not paid by the team, but she has utilized the club’s facilities and medical staff in her recovery.

“She’s a hard worker. Just seeing her want to get back on the court with us, it’s been amazing to watch,” Wilson said.

Kitley made it clear in a statement released by the team Monday that her recovery process hasn’t been easy.

“This past year tested me in every way, but it also reminded me why I love this game,” she said. “The hard days, the rehab, the doubts — they all led me here. I’m beyond grateful for this next chapter with the Aces. Let’s get to work.”

Wilson carried the Aces to a semifinal loss against the New York Liberty last season en route to her third WNBA MVP award. The team needs a two-way player that can help Wilson in the frontcourt, and its only major move before Monday was sending guard Kelsey Plum out in a three-team trade and that brought guard Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas.

Wilson, coach Becky Hammon and president Nikki Fargas seem optimistic that Kitley can help.

Hammon said in December she expects Kitley to be playing “good basketball” by June or July. It’s unclear whether that timeline has changed.

“I am so excited to see what Elizabeth Kitley can do for the Aces in 2025,” Fargas said in a statement Monday. “Seeing her work ethic and drive to return to the court gives us confidence in our selection of Liz in the 2024 draft. She had a phenomenal collegiate career, and we cannot wait to see her at the next level here in Las Vegas this year.”

Kitley played five seasons at Virginia Tech and left as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,709). She holds several other Hokies records, as well as the ACC record for career rebounds (1,506) and double-doubles (76).

Kitley’s No. 33 jersey was retired by Virginia Tech on Jan. 19.

Wilson, whose No. 22 jersey was retired by South Carolina on Sunday, said she watched Kitley battle frustration with WNBA rules preventing the draftee from participating in team workouts last season. There’s a mantra Wilson said she repeated to Kitley on multiple occasions.

“I know it sucks,” Wilson said. “But we need you to get better over there, so you can be great over here.”

Wilson said she and Kitley have shared countless bonding moments. The Aces often exchange gifts throughout the season, and Wilson said she made sure Kitley was always included.

“It’s been tons of fun,” Wilson said. “When I got my teammates boomboxes, she didn’t think that she was gonna get one. And I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re a part of this team.’ And her face lit up. That’s my girl. We already have her handshake and everything.”

