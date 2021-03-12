Aces re-sign All-Star center Liz Cambage
The Aces re-signed three-time All-Star center Liz Cambage, returning a critical piece to a team that is expected to compete for the WNBA championship.
Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Cambage opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, she averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, with her numbers in the playoffs improving to 23.6 and 11.4, respectively.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
