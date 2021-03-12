Aces re-sign All-Star center Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, she averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8, front) looks for a pass over Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces re-signed three-time All-Star center Liz Cambage, returning a critical piece to a team that is expected to compete for the WNBA championship.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Cambage opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, she averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, with her numbers in the playoffs improving to 23.6 and 11.4, respectively.

