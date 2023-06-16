89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 6:36 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Friday, June 2, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Aces were forced to cancel a flight from Indianapolis to Hartford, Connecticut, by the league during their most recent road trip, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal Thursday.

Beginning this season, the WNBA has allowed teams to book flights using JSX, formerly called JetSuiteX, a public charter flight service as part of its expanded charter flight program. JSX flies from private terminals, eliminating long waits and crowds, on 30-seat planes according to its website.

JSX only operates out of specific airports, Las Vegas included, but occasionally offers special “pop-up” flights to destinations outside their normal service areas. WNBA rules state teams can use pre-existing JSX flight routes, but can’t create their own.

However, the Aces coordinated with JSX to create pop-up routes between Atlanta, Indianapolis and Hartford — none of which are normal destinations for the public-charter service — on their most recent road trip, according to the Washington Post.

Their flight between Indianapolis and Hartford June 4 was the one the WNBA required them to cancel. A league source told the Review-Journal teams were reminded about these rules earlier this season.

Charter flights have been a point of contention between the league and the players association for several seasons. The New York Liberty were fined $500,000 for chartering flights during the 2021 season. The issue reemerged after Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was harassed in a Dallas airport while flying commercially with her team.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
2
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
3
Golden Knights continue their Strip tour with Lord Stanley in tow
Golden Knights continue their Strip tour with Lord Stanley in tow
4
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
5
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Course correction: New airline to fly Las Vegans to Mexico
Course correction: New airline to fly Las Vegans to Mexico
Discount air carrier adding Las Vegas flights to Raleigh
Discount air carrier adding Las Vegas flights to Raleigh
Aces back on the road looking for first test of 2023 season
Aces back on the road looking for first test of 2023 season
Older Aces have to be careful to take care of their bodies
Older Aces have to be careful to take care of their bodies
Bus company says Nevada ‘declared war’ on its travel services
Bus company says Nevada ‘declared war’ on its travel services
Aces have been invited to White House, despite what Twitter says
Aces have been invited to White House, despite what Twitter says