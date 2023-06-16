Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service

The Aces were forced to cancel a flight on JSX, a public charter-flight service, during their most recent road trip.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Friday, June 2, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Aces were forced to cancel a flight from Indianapolis to Hartford, Connecticut, by the league during their most recent road trip, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal Thursday.

Beginning this season, the WNBA has allowed teams to book flights using JSX, formerly called JetSuiteX, a public charter flight service as part of its expanded charter flight program. JSX flies from private terminals, eliminating long waits and crowds, on 30-seat planes according to its website.

JSX only operates out of specific airports, Las Vegas included, but occasionally offers special “pop-up” flights to destinations outside their normal service areas. WNBA rules state teams can use pre-existing JSX flight routes, but can’t create their own.

However, the Aces coordinated with JSX to create pop-up routes between Atlanta, Indianapolis and Hartford — none of which are normal destinations for the public-charter service — on their most recent road trip, according to the Washington Post.

Their flight between Indianapolis and Hartford June 4 was the one the WNBA required them to cancel. A league source told the Review-Journal teams were reminded about these rules earlier this season.

Charter flights have been a point of contention between the league and the players association for several seasons. The New York Liberty were fined $500,000 for chartering flights during the 2021 season. The issue reemerged after Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was harassed in a Dallas airport while flying commercially with her team.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.