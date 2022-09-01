Aces ride A’ja Wilson to series-tying win over Storm

A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 33 points and added 13 rebounds as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) while guard Jewell Loyd (24) runs toward them during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and teammate forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) while Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) eye the ball during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon signals to her team from the sidelines during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) compete for possession of the ball during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) knocks a shot away from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) while Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) runs to guard during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) reacts positively to a referee calling Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) for fouling her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after missing a free throw during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a representative from Kia, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), head coach Becky Hammon and guard Jackie Young (0) pose for photos with their awards before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans go wild for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is introduced to the crowd before the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and teammate guard Epiphanny Prince (11) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon yells instructions to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) argue with a referee and receives a technical foul as teammate guard Jackie Young (0) looks on during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is blinded by her hair temporarily as Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) defends during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) fouls Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) on a rebound attempt as Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) receives a foul call after contact with Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) with teammate guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) fights for the ball with Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) as Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) assists from the other side during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is checked on by teammate guard Riquna Williams (2) after a hard foul from the Seattle Storm during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces fans wave their towels during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 33 points and added 13 rebounds as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at noon Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray had 19 points and seven assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.