99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Aces

Aces ride A’ja Wilson to series-tying win over Storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 9:11 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) a ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) a ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) while guard Jewell Loyd (24) runs toward them during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina C ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and teammate forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) duri ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams ( ...
Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) while Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) eye the ball during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon signals to her team from the sidelines during the first ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon signals to her team from the sidelines during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) compete for po ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) compete for possession of the ball during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilso ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilso ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) react after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) knocks a shot away from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey ...
Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) knocks a shot away from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) while Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) runs to guard during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her dur ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her dur ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after referees called a technical foul on her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) reacts positively to a referee calling Seattle Storm c ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) reacts positively to a referee calling Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) for fouling her during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after missing a free throw during the first half i ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after missing a free throw during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a representative from Kia, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilso ...
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a representative from Kia, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), head coach Becky Hammon and guard Jackie Young (0) pose for photos with their awards before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces fans go wild for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball ...
Las Vegas Aces fans go wild for their team during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is introduced to the crowd before the first half of their ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is introduced to the crowd before the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina C ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers up for a basket over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) and teammate guard Epiphanny Prince (11) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon yells instructions to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum ( ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon yells instructions to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) argue with a referee and receives a technical foul as te ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) argue with a referee and receives a technical foul as teammate guard Jackie Young (0) looks on during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is blinded by her hair temporarily as Las Vegas Aces guard Ja ...
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is blinded by her hair temporarily as Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) defends during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) fouls Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) on a rebo ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) fouls Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) on a rebound attempt as Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) receives a foul call after contact with Las Vegas Ac ...
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) receives a foul call after contact with Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) with teammate guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) fights for the ball with Seattle Storm center Tina Charl ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) fights for the ball with Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) as Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) assists from the other side during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is checked on by teammate guard Riquna Williams (2) after ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is checked on by teammate guard Riquna Williams (2) after a hard foul from the Seattle Storm during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Aces fans wave their towels during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 ver ...
Las Vegas Aces fans wave their towels during the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 2 versus the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 33 points and added 13 rebounds as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at noon Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray had 19 points and seven assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden got elected under false pretenses
LETTER: Biden got elected under false pretenses
2
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
4
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
5
Man breaks into popular restaurant in ‘smash-and-grab,’ steals whisky
Man breaks into popular restaurant in ‘smash-and-grab,’ steals whisky
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST