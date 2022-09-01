Aces ride A’ja Wilson to series-tying win over Storm
A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 33 points and added 13 rebounds as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The best-of-five series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at noon Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Aces guard Chelsea Gray had 19 points and seven assists.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
