Aces

Aces roll over Wings for seventh straight win

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) high-fives Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball g ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) high-fives Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2025 - 2:41 pm
 

The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 106-87 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena to extend the WNBA’s longest active win streak to seven games.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (21-14) with 34 points. Kierstan Bell added 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line.

Maddy Siegrist recorded 23 points for the Wings (9-26), while 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers scored 18.

The Aces next host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

