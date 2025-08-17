Aces roll over Wings for seventh straight win
A’ja Wilson scores 34 points as the Aces have the longest active win streak in the WNBA
The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 106-87 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena to extend the WNBA’s longest active win streak to seven games.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (21-14) with 34 points. Kierstan Bell added 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line.
Maddy Siegrist recorded 23 points for the Wings (9-26), while 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers scored 18.
The Aces next host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.