Aces rookie makes WNBA debut in win over Sparks

The Aces improved to 2-0 on Saturday with a win against the Los Angeles Sparks, thanks in part to help off the bench from a rookie.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown (4) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Sparks guard Zia Cooke (1) grabs an Aces rebound during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is down from a hard pick as center A'ja Wilson (22) questions an official against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) looks to block a shot by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces defeated the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 89-82 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (2-0) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby had a game-high 29 points for the Sparks (0-2).

Aces rookie guard Kate Martin made her debut in the win. She scored three points while adding five rebounds and a block.

