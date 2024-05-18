95°F
Aces

Aces rookie makes WNBA debut in win over Sparks

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) looks to block a shot by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) looks to block a shot by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is down from a hard pick as center A'ja Wilson (22) questions an official against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Los Angeles Sparks guard Zia Cooke (1) grabs an Aces rebound during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown (4) during the first half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who owns a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, walks on stage to re ...
Hill: Tom Brady provides Aces words more valuable than diamond rings
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sideline during the first half of a WNBA ...
Aces coach explains why in-game ESPN interview ended awkwardly
Members of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill announced a $1 ...
‘A life-changing investment’: Aces players get $100K sponsorship from LVCVA
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, and center A'ja Wilson (22) greet each other duri ...
Aces use TV, video production to enhance their brand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 2:18 pm

The Aces defeated the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 89-82 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (2-0) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby had a game-high 29 points for the Sparks (0-2).

Aces rookie guard Kate Martin made her debut in the win. She scored three points while adding five rebounds and a block.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

