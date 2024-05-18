Aces rookie makes WNBA debut in win over Sparks
The Aces improved to 2-0 on Saturday with a win against the Los Angeles Sparks, thanks in part to help off the bench from a rookie.
The Aces defeated the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 89-82 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday.
A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (2-0) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby had a game-high 29 points for the Sparks (0-2).
Aces rookie guard Kate Martin made her debut in the win. She scored three points while adding five rebounds and a block.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
