Aces

Aces rout Mercury, climb WNBA standings with 9th straight win

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) brings the ball up court past Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) celebrates with forward NaLyssa Smith (3) after scoring against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) grabs a rebound against Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) screens Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) brings the ball up court past Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) and Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) vie for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball under pressure from Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 8:55 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2025 - 9:04 pm

The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-61 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena to extend the WNBA’s longest active winning streak to nine games.

A’ja Wilson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces (23-14), while Dana Evans added 17 points off the bench.

Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury (21-14) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aces are now third in the league standings with just seven games remaining in the regular season. They next play the Washington Mystics on Saturday to start a three-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

