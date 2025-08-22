Aces rout Mercury, climb WNBA standings with 9th straight win
The Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday to extend their winning streak to nine games.
The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-61 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena to extend the WNBA’s longest active winning streak to nine games.
A’ja Wilson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces (23-14), while Dana Evans added 17 points off the bench.
Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury (21-14) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Aces are now third in the league standings with just seven games remaining in the regular season. They next play the Washington Mystics on Saturday to start a three-game road trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.