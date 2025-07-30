Aces rout Sparks, Plum behind standout performances from Wilson, Young

The Aces’ two All-Stars had standout performances and the team defeated former guard Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is introduced before playing the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-74 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (14-13) with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jackie Young recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of her career.

Former Aces guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Sparks (11-15), who entered the matchup on a five-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

