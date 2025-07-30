Aces rout Sparks, Plum behind standout performances from Wilson, Young
The Aces’ two All-Stars had standout performances and the team defeated former guard Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-74 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (14-13) with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jackie Young recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of her career.
Former Aces guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Sparks (11-15), who entered the matchup on a five-game winning streak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
