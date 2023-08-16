Aces routed by Liberty in 1st home loss of season

The Aces lost to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) pivots to hoot between New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team before a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather to slap hands during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) struggles for the ball while New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) defends against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) while Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates while New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) reacts to an offensive foul called on Jones during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces lost 82-63 to the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

It’s the Aces’ first loss at home this season, however, the game doesn’t count on their regular-season record and the stats do not count.

The Aces and Liberty play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star wing Jackie Young led the Aces with 16 points, while All-Star guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum each added 15 points. Marine Johannes led New York with 17 points.

The Commissioner’s Cup is the WNBA’s in-season tournament. The two teams from each conference with the best records in the 10 cup games play in the championship game. The winning team is awarded $500,000, with $30,000 going to each player on the winning team. The championship MVP gets an additional $5,000. The losing team gets $10,000 per player.

Additionally, all the teams earn money for a partnered charity throughout the tournament. The winning team earns another $10,000 for its chosen nonprofit, and the losing team earns an extra $5,000.

