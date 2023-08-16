Aces routed by Liberty in Cup final, suffer 1st home loss of season

The Aces lost to the Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, their second straight blowout defeat to New York.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) pivots to hoot between New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team before a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather to slap hands during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) struggles for the ball while New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) defends against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) while Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates while New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) reacts to an offensive foul called on Jones during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Alysha Clark (7) react after referees called a foul on the Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The New York Liberty close in on Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) while she shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) struggle for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dives for the ball while Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0), forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes, right, move to defend during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) loses control of the ball to New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) grimaces after falling to the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon walks toward the timeout huddle during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) defend against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles toward the hoop while New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) disputes a foul with a referee during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) attempts to pass to guard Jackie Young, left, while New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) defends and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, right, looks on during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, center, shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Alaina Coates (81) and guard Sydney Colson (51) during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Alaina Coates (81) pivots to pass during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The New York Liberty celebrate after winning the WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) works toward the hoop against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after referees didn’t call a foul when she was knocked to the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather in between play during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) struggles to communicate with guard Kelsey Plum (10) while New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart accepts the Commissioner’s Cup trophy from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after winning the WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and her team cheer with the Commissioner’s Cup trophy after winning the WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The New York Liberty congratulate forward Jonquel Jones, center left, after she was awarded Most Valuable Player after the WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WNBA Commissioner presents New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones with the Most Valuable Player Trophy after the Liberty won the WNBA basketball Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty wing Kayla Thornton was called for defensive 3 seconds in the paint with 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter Tuesday.

It may have seemed like an unimportant moment in the Aces’ 82-63 loss in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game, but it provided a glimpse of New York’s defensive game plan.

The Liberty clogged the paint all night, holding the Aces to their second-worst shooting percentage of the season. New York defenders ignored any player not named Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum or Jackie Young — the Aces’ Core Four — preemptively shifting into the paint to close 0ff driving lanes and contest shots around the rim.

“They keep the pressure on you the entire time,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “If you’ve ever played poker, you know applying pressure eventually breaks people, and they eventually fold.”

The Aces (27-3) failed to defend their Commissioner’s Cup crown Tuesday, losing for the first time all season at Michelob Ultra Arena, though the result on the in-season competition finale doesn’t count toward their regular-season record.

It’s the Aces’ second straight blowout loss to the Liberty (24-6) after a 99-61 defeat Aug. 6 at New York.

“We’ve shot poorly against this team two games in a row,” Hammon said. “You can’t beat a team shooting 19 percent when that team is shooting 43 percent. The math doesn’t work.”

Young led the Aces with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting, while Gray and Plum scored 15 each. The team made just 19.2 percent of its 3s.

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, was held to nine points for the second straight game against the Liberty.

“This one hurts,” Gray said, “just the way that it happened on our home floor.”

Reserve guard Marine Johannes led all scorers with 17 points for the Liberty, who won their first Commissioner’s Cup title, along with the $500,000 purse and the additional $10,000 charitable donation. New York center Jonquel Jones was named Commissioner’s Cup MVP with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Aces and Liberty meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday for a regular-season game at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the Aces’ loss:

1. Third-quarter collapse

Despite an awful shooting quarter to start the game — the Aces didn’t score their first points until the 6:29 mark — Hammon’s team rebounded to take a 34-32 lead into halftime. An 11-0 Aces run powered by Gray and strong defense seemed to give them all the momentum heading into the break.

Instead, the game got away from them in the third quarter. The Aces grabbed three rebounds in the entire period, while the Liberty had five offensive rebounds and six second-chance points. New York also went 5 of 9 from 3, including two 3s from Thornton late in the quarter to secure an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

“We had 24 rebounds at halftime,” Hammon said. “We ended the game with 28. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that in my entire life.”

2. Depth makes the difference

The Aces’ bench was outscored by the Liberty 28-8, in large part because of Johannes. The French wing was on fire, making four of her first five shots, all 3s. She finished the game with five 3s, the same amount as the Aces’ entire team. Thornton was also effective, scoring eight points and finishing plus-17 in less than 17 minutes.

In comparison, veteran wing Alysha Clark had four points and a steal for the Aces, but went 0 of 5 from 3. Second-year wing Kierstan Bell had no points in 10 minutes, and both players were minus-16.

“I ask a lot of our big four night in and night out,” Hammon said. “When they’re not flowing or hitting, it gets real tough.”

3. MVP Jones

Jones, of course, is no stranger to MVP awards. She was the league’s 2021 MVP when she played for the Connecticut Sun, but her transition to the Liberty hasn’t been smooth.

However, she was immense for New York in the Commissioner’s Cup. Her size bothered Wilson in the paint all night, as the Aces star went just 2 of 10 from the field, and Jones grabbed seven of the Liberty’s 12 offensive rebounds.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.