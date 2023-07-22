Aces searching for answers at center with 2-time MVP injured

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker is out for the foreseeable future. Here’s how the Aces have tried to replace her ahead of Saturday’s game against the Lynx.

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) grimaces after falling to the court while Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) hoists herself up during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) shoots against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, center, while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) and Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) look on during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces aren’t going to have Candace Parker for the foreseeable future.

Parker is not with the team and has missed the Aces’ past four games with a right ankle strain. The Aces updated her status Friday to include a left foot injury.

Coach Becky Hammon didn’t give a timeline for Parker’s return Thursday after the Aces’ 79-63 victory over the Seattle Storm. A source with knowledge of the situation said there will be another status update Monday.

“It’s obviously a tough one to swallow,” Hammon said, “because she means so much to our team.”

The Aces (20-2) continue their road trip without Parker at noon Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) in Minneapolis. The Aces are also still without reserve guard Riquna Williams, who hasn’t played this season because of a lower back injury

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson said the rest of the team has to step up in Parker’s prolonged absence.

“We’ve got to fill those shoes, and it’s pretty big shoes to fill when you’re talking about Candace Parker,” Wilson said Thursday. “But we’re just hoping she has a good recovery and is healthy — not just now but for the long term.”

Parker’s numbers haven’t been her best. She’s averaging 9.0 points per game for the Aces, the lowest total of her 16-year WNBA career and the first time she’s been held to single digits. Her 5.4 rebounds per game are also her lowest since joining the league.

The Aces, however, say her contributions go far beyond the box score. Wilson said Parker’s ability to lead fast breaks added a new dimension to the Aces’ high-powered offense.

Wilson also said Parker’s basketball intelligence and communication skills will be missed. She constantly breaks down plays during stoppages in the game to discuss options and counters and to keep everyone on the same page, Wilson said.

Hammon agreed. She said Parker was just starting to hit her stride on both sides of the ball when she was injured.

“It’s unfortunate,” Hammon said. “There’s a little more pressure on everyone else to step up.”

The Aces are still in a strong position despite Parker’s injury. Kiah Stokes, who has started the past four games in Parker’s place, was the team’s starting center for the entire 2022 championship run, and she has well-established chemistry with the Aces’ All-Star core four of Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Stokes had five rebounds, two steals and two assists against the Storm on Thursday. She has seen her minutes increase to around 22 minutes per game since moving into the starting lineup after breaking the 20-minute threshold only five times in the previous 18 games, four of which came in double-digit Aces wins.

Australian center Cayla George has also gained minutes since Parker’s injury, playing 15 minutes against the Lynx on July 9 and the Phoenix Mercury on July 11. However, she had a difficult outing against the Storm, playing just two minutes and picking up two fouls to end the game minus-7.

Instead, Hammon chose to play small Thursday, giving Wilson more minutes at center and relying on reserve wings Alysha Clark and Kierstan Bell. The Aces played the final six minutes with Clark at power forward and Wilson as the lone player taller than 6 feet, 1 inch.

Wilson has rarely played center this season because of the tandem of Parker and Stokes, and her nearly 35-minute outing Thursday was her third-highest this season.

“We miss (Parker) on both ends,” Hammon said. “There’s no doubt. We miss her voice. We miss her presence.”

