Aces’ season hits new low in 53-point loss to Lynx
The Aces were embarassed on their home court by the WNBA’s best team
The Aces fell to the Minnesota Lynx 111-58 on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena for their worst loss of the season.
Guard Jewell Loyd led the Aces (14-14) with 12 points in her third game off the bench. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field.
Kayla McBride had 24 points for the league-leading Lynx (24-5). She scored all of her points in the first half, starting the game a perfect 8 of 8 from the 3-point line.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier had 18 points. She sustained an apparent lower leg injury in the third quarter and did not return.
The Aces are on a six-game losing streak to the Lynx dating back to last season. Minnesota handed the Aces a 31-point loss in their previous matchup on July 25.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
