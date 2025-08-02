Aces’ season hits new low in 53-point loss to Lynx

The Aces were embarassed on their home court by the WNBA’s best team

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) defends during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces fell to the Minnesota Lynx 111-58 on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena for their worst loss of the season.

Guard Jewell Loyd led the Aces (14-14) with 12 points in her third game off the bench. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field.

Kayla McBride had 24 points for the league-leading Lynx (24-5). She scored all of her points in the first half, starting the game a perfect 8 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier had 18 points. She sustained an apparent lower leg injury in the third quarter and did not return.

The Aces are on a six-game losing streak to the Lynx dating back to last season. Minnesota handed the Aces a 31-point loss in their previous matchup on July 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

