Aces select Alabama guard with only pick in WNBA draft

The Aces selected Alabama standout Brittany Davis with the final selection of the 2023 WNBA draft.

Alabama's Brittany Davis (23) goes up to the basket as Baylor's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (5) defends in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Alabama's Brittany Davis, front is guarded by Baylor's Ja'Mee Asberry in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) takes a shot with South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Aces general manager Natalie Williams wanted someone in the WNBA draft who will compete and isn’t afraid to challenge her roster of established WNBA talent.

She may have found her answer in Alabama guard Brittany Davis, who the Aces selected Monday with their. only selection, the final pick in the draft.

“We were very happy she was there at No. 36,” Williams said.

Davis, a three-year standout with the Crimson Tide, is a 5-foot 11-inch guard from Manchester, Georgia. She played one year in junior college before transferring to Alabama for the 2019-20 season.

“She’s a great 3-point shooter,” Williams said. “She’s very physical. She’s just a straight gamer. We know she’s going to come in hard to camp and compete to the best of her ability.”

Davis made her name at Greenville High School in Greenville, Georgia, averaging 32 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior to lead the team to its first state championship in 2018.

She began her collegiate career a year later at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida, where Davis averaged 16.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while leading the Commodores to an NJCAA national championship.

Davis parlayed her success into a move to the Southeastern Conference, joining Alabama and coach Kristy Curry for the 2019-20 season. She appeared in 30 games as a sophomore, all off the bench, and averaged 6.6 points per game.

Her second year with the Crimson Tide was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis then stepped away from basketball to give birth to a daughter, Brielle, before returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2021-22 season.

“Brittany’s story is one of perseverance, grit and hard work,” Curry said in a release. “She has worked so hard to put herself in a position to be drafted, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

Davis was a revelation upon her return to the court. As a junior, she averaged 17.7 points, 1.6 assists and seven rebounds in 34 games, all starts. She was second in the SEC in minutes played and led the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding.

Her 93 made 3-pointerss and 2.74 3s made per game also led the conference while setting Alabama program records and earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Her success continued during the 2022-23 season when Davis averaged 17.8 points while continuing to dominate in rebounding as a guard with seven rebounds per game. Alabama made the NCAA Tournament but lost to Baylor 78-74 in the first round.

Davis was selected as a first-team All SEC player during her final season at Alabama.

“She goes after the ball,” Williams said. “She has a great knack for where the ball is coming off the rim. She’s just a hustler.”

Davis is the first Alabama player to be drafted since Seattle Storm forward Jasmine Walker went No. 7 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021.

“She fights hard,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see her in camp.”

