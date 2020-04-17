Aces select Holy Cross forward Lauren Manis in WNBA draft

Manis averaged 18.6 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Crusaders during the 2019-20 season.

The Aces selected Holy Cross forward Lauren Manis on Thursday with the No. 33 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Manis averaged 18.6 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Crusaders during the 2019-20 season.

Las Vegas did not have another pick.

The New York Liberty selected Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick. The Dallas Wings selected her Oregon teammate Satou Sabally with the No. 2 pick and the Indiana Fever drafted Baylor forward Lauren Cox with the third pick.

