74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Aces select Holy Cross forward Lauren Manis in WNBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2020 - 6:01 pm

The Aces selected Holy Cross forward Lauren Manis on Thursday with the No. 33 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Manis averaged 18.6 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Crusaders during the 2019-20 season.

Las Vegas did not have another pick.

The New York Liberty selected Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick. The Dallas Wings selected her Oregon teammate Satou Sabally with the No. 2 pick and the Indiana Fever drafted Baylor forward Lauren Cox with the third pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
3
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
4
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
5
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conferen ...
WNBA to postpone regular season
By / RJ

The WNBA is postponing the start of its regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in a statement Friday.