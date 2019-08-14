Aces settle down late to beat Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby moves the ball around Atlanta Dream's Elizabeth Williams (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride goes to the basket past Atlanta Dream's Tiffany Hayes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage goes to the basket against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby, center, looks to shoot under pressure from Atlanta Dream's Nia Coffey, left, and Atlanta Dream's Marie Gulich during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage celebrates during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby goes to the basket against Atlanta Dream's Jessica Breland (51) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young drives the ball past Atlanta Dream's Alex Bentley during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces players cheer as the team wins over the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride goes to the basket in front of Atlanta Dream's Nia Coffey (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Tamera Young looks to pass the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum sends the ball past Atlanta Dream's Maite Cazorla (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride drives to the basket past Atlanta Dream's Alex Bentley during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young shoots against Atlanta Dream's Tiffany Hayes (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage, right, celebrates with teammates Kayla McBride (21) and Dearica Hamby during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords looks to shoot under pressure from Atlanta Dream's Marie Gulich (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage poses with boxer Floyd Mayweather after a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage talks with boxer Floyd Mayweather after a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride high-fives fans after a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby shoots over Atlanta Dream's Jessica Breland (51) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

They aren’t all going to be pretty. Or dominant.

But hey, a win is a win — and the Aces need as many as possible as the franchise broaches its first playoff berth since 2014.

Las Vegas trailed the lowly Atlanta Dream for much of the second and third quarters Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center, but rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a critical 94-90 victory before an announced crowd of 3,532 that included retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The Aces improved to 17-9 and moved into third place in the WNBA’s overall standings behind the Washington Mystics (17-7) and Connecticut Sun (16-8). They will clinch a playoff berth with one more victory, and the top two seeds get double-byes into the semifinals of the playoffs.

“Our toughness and our effort was just a little bit better in the fourth,” Aces guard Kayla McBride said. “It’s really hard playing three games in six days, and doing it repeatedly. It really takes a lot of mental toughness and effort and togetherness. I thought we showed that tonight.”

The Aces raced to a 25-12 lead early in the first quarter by featuring Liz Cambage in the low post, and cutting and screening away from the ball. Then, they spent the remainder of the first half squandering the lead by abandoning everything they did to attain it.

Open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers turned into long, contested 2-pointers. Passing and cutting turned into isolation drives into the teeth of the defense. The Aces stopped hustling. They stopped defending.

A 13-point lead became a 49-43 halftime deficit — against the worst team in the WNBA.

“All the things we talked about before the game, we didn’t do,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “And that’s what gave them the chance.”

But that chance dissipated later and later into the second half against the Aces, who are considerably more talented than this year’s iteration of Atlanta (5-20), loser of 10 straight games.

Las Vegas forward Dearica Hamby battled in the third quarter for 13 of her game-high 23 points, and Cambage reasserted herself on the block in the fourth quarter. The Aces’ top-ranked team defense resurfaced, too — holding Atlanta to 5-of-19 shooting in the final period — and Kelsey Plum buried a crucial pull-up jumper with 16.2 seconds to play.

Hamby added 16 rebounds to cap another stellar performance in relief of injured star A’ja Wilson. Cambage finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, and McBride scored 21.

Rookie guard Jackie Young continued her improved play, finishing with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds — and impressing her coach in the process.

“As the game has been going on, I’m just getting a lot more comfortable,” Young said. “Whenever the games come, I’m able to play my game, be comfortable and just relax out there.”

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.