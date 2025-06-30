103°F
Aces shake up roster with trade for No. 2 overall pick in 2022 draft

Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith works the floor against the Indiana Fever during the first h ...
Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith works the floor against the Indiana Fever during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith, front, and Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, back, comp ...
Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith, front, and Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, back, compete for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2025 - 11:11 am
 
Updated June 30, 2025 - 11:44 am

The Aces acquired 6-foot-4-inch forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings on Monday in an attempt to bolster their frontcourt.

The Wings will receive the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA draft. The Aces, with 12 active players on their roster, must waive someone before Smith can take the court.

Smith was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor. She spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever before she was sent to the Wings in a three-team trade in February. She has averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in her four-year career.

The 24-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

The Aces have not had a first-round pick since Kierstan Bell in 2022. They lost their 2026 pick to the Seattle Storm in a three-team trade for Jewell Loyd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

