Aces shake up roster with trade for No. 2 overall pick in 2022 draft

The Las Vegas Aces acquired forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings on Monday for their first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA draft.

Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith, front, and Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, back, compete for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith works the floor against the Indiana Fever during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Aces acquired 6-foot-4-inch forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings on Monday in an attempt to bolster their frontcourt.

The Wings will receive the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA draft. The Aces, with 12 active players on their roster, must waive someone before Smith can take the court.

Smith was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor. She spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever before she was sent to the Wings in a three-team trade in February. She has averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in her four-year career.

sick to my stomach dawg , never seen this coming but .. i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything. — #1 (@NaLyssaSmith) June 30, 2025

on another note tho if i could’ve chose anywhere to go it would’ve been vegas so hella excited 4 this new opportunity wit my goat . 🙂‍↔️🤝🏾 — #1 (@NaLyssaSmith) June 30, 2025

The 24-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

The Aces have not had a first-round pick since Kierstan Bell in 2022. They lost their 2026 pick to the Seattle Storm in a three-team trade for Jewell Loyd.

Smith's career stats

2022: Indiana, 32 games, 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds

2023: Indiana, 31 games, 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds

2024: Indiana, 40 games, 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds

2025: Dallas, 18 games, 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds