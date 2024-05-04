86°F
Aces

Aces sign another ‘Core Four’ member to contract extension

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) look ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) looks on during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2024 - 3:18 pm

The Aces have signed guard Jackie Young to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Young was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2019. She enters her sixth year in the league having notched All-Star nods over the last two seasons as a key member of the Aces’ back-to-back WNBA championship teams.

The deal adds a year to her contract, taking her through 2025.

Young earned the WNBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 2022, and she landed on the All-WNBA second team last season. The 26-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals last year.

“Jackie Young is a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA and one of the most dynamic shooting guards in the world,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “Signing Jackie to an extension through 2025 was absolutely a priority for us. Watching Jackie’s growth, I believe she could be vying for that MVP title this season.”

Young’s extension comes after point guard Chelsea Gray agreed to one Tuesday.

With Gray, Young and star forward A’ja Wilson all secured through 2025, guard Kelsey Plum is the last member of the team’s “Core Four” due for an extension.

Contact reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

