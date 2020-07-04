108°F
Aces

Aces sign center Warley-Talbert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aces announced Saturday the signing of center Avery Warley-Talbert, a six-year WNBA veteran.

The 32-year-old played three games for the New York Liberty in the 2019 season and has also spent time with the San Antonio Stars — who later became the Aces — Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, which singed Warley-Talbert as a free agent out of Liberty University in 2012.

Warley Talbert played this past offseason for Cankaya in the Turkish League (KBSL), where she averaged 11.0 points and 10.7 rebounds and made 68.6 percent of her shots from the field. The Aces signed Warley Talbert to a training camp contract earlier this year but later waived her.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

