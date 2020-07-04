Aces sign center Warley-Talbert

New York Liberty's Avery Warley-Talbert, right, drives the basket past San Antonio Stars' Kayla Alexander during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in New York. The Liberty defeated the Stars 84-68. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Las Vegas Aces announced Saturday the signing of center Avery Warley-Talbert, a six-year WNBA veteran.

The 32-year-old played three games for the New York Liberty in the 2019 season and has also spent time with the San Antonio Stars — who later became the Aces — Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, which singed Warley-Talbert as a free agent out of Liberty University in 2012.

Warley Talbert played this past offseason for Cankaya in the Turkish League (KBSL), where she averaged 11.0 points and 10.7 rebounds and made 68.6 percent of her shots from the field. The Aces signed Warley Talbert to a training camp contract earlier this year but later waived her.

