Aces on TV: Local channel will broadcast games starting in 2025
The channel will broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Aces games, with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television.
The Aces and Scripps Sports signed a multiyear agreement to make KMCC-34 the team’s official broadcast home.
Scripps Sports, which also broadcasts Golden Knights games, will televise all non-nationally exclusive Aces games, with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. Terms were not disclosed.
The Aces and KMCC-34 also are partnering to produce and air “In the Paint,” a weekly, 30-minute show featuring highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes access.
The Aces open the season at the New York Liberty on May 17.