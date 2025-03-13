Aces on TV: Local channel will broadcast games starting in 2025

The channel will broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Aces games, with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television.

Aces fan cheer on their team during game four of a WNBA semifinals playoff series between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Aces lost 76-62, which ended their season. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces and Scripps Sports signed a multiyear agreement to make KMCC-34 the team’s official broadcast home.

Scripps Sports, which also broadcasts Golden Knights games, will televise all non-nationally exclusive Aces games, with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. Terms were not disclosed.

The Aces and KMCC-34 also are partnering to produce and air “In the Paint,” a weekly, 30-minute show featuring highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes access.

The Aces open the season at the New York Liberty on May 17.